We won’t relent in fighting criminal elements – Matawalle

Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle says that the Armed Forces will not relent in fighting criminal elements and adversaries of the nation.

Matawalle said this on Tuesday when he visited victims of the Nigerian Army drone attack, who were receiving treatment at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

NAN reports that the accidental drone attack by the Nigerian Army led to the death of scores of innocent citizens observing Maulid at Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government on Sunday night.

NAN also reports that Matawalle was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and other senior military officers.

Matawalle said that the visit, which was to ensure succour to the victims and their families, was directed by President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the ministry would would take the responsibility of all the medical bills of the victims.

The minister also said that arrangements would be made to ensure that such incidences do not recur in the country.

“We are not going to relent, we must give those terrorists a bloody nose, we will keep fighting them till we succeed in the course of ensuring security and safety of the lives and properties of the citizens in the entire country,”he said.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Matawalle urged the public to pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased while calling for calm.

NAN reports that the minister and his entourage visited the Kaduna State Government House, to commiserate with the people and government of the state

.

They were received by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, where they charted ways to forestall the recurrence of the unfortunate incident and the enhancement of general security in the state.