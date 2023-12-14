We will reduce out-of-school children, take 39m out of learning poverty – FG

Children

By Adesina Wahab, Lagos

The federal government has said the menace of out-of-school children, OSC, will be considerably reduced very soon, while 39 million children will be taken out of learning poverty as steps to achieve these objectives are being taken.

Nigeria is estimated to have about 15 million OSCs, while learning poverty occurs when a child up to 12 years old cannot read, write, or do simple numerals.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, gave the assurance in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday while delivering the keynote speech at the ministerial session of the 67th National Council on Education, NCE, meeting.

The Minister, who exuded confidence, said with the roadmap on education developed by the President Bola Tinubu administration, the objectives were achievable in the near future.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me emphasize that the current administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is committed to overhauling the education sector for better results. In recognition of the importance of education in preparing and equipping the citizenry, the Federal Ministry of Education has set in motion the process of repositioning and revibrating the sector to attain BAT’s agenda for development. The process includes developing a well-structured roadmap that lays down the building blocks that align the education system with the current socio-economic realities of the 21st century.

“The roadmap captioned education for Renewed Hope specially focuses on out-of-school children, girl-child, skills, and entrepreneurship education. To reposition the educational system, it is important to enhance the quality of basic education by paying attention to inclusivity, reviewing and updating the curriculum across levels, improving teaching, and promoting professionalism, among others.

“The key priority that the Federal Ministry of Education focuses on as its driving force reflects the following: Improving Access to Basic Education/Out-of-School Children: Distinguished delegates, it is a right for every Nigerian child to have access to basic education, and part of our responsibility is to ensure that every child of school age attends basic education. According to a World Bank report, 13 million children aged 6–14 (25% OOS rate) are out of school.

“This portrays Nigeria among the nations with the largest number of out-of-school children globally. In the same vein, only 25% of children in the same age group are proficient in reading and numeracy, while 39 million children cannot read and write.

“This simply implies that we need great improvement to strengthen the system and service delivery at the basic education level. The shared vision of the federal government and development partners is to reduce out-of-school children to 7% by 2034 and ensure that at least 50% of children demonstrate proficiency in reading and numeracy at the basic level,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the NCE, “Addressing the Challenges of Policy Implementation: A Panacea for the Achievement of Education 2030 Agenda’’, the minister said it sought to examine the critical issues that affect policy implementation in education, putting into focus effective strategies that could lead to the attainment of the education 2030 agenda and national growth and development.

He also gave the assurance that technical and vocational education would be given pride of place in the scheme of things, so as to produce the needed manpower for the country.

In his address, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Primary and Basic Education, Hon. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, said the state had made tremendous progress in the education sector and that the various initiatives were yielding positive results.

“Over the years, the policy on school safety and the shared vision of the federal government and development partners have been to reduce out-of-school children to 7% by 2034 and ensure that at least 50% of children demonstrate proficiency in reading and numeracy at the basic level. Our schools are fenced and provided with various security gadgets such as CCTV, watch towers, and walkie-talkies.

“We have built a strong collaboration between security agencies and public schools by establishing a school patrol by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSDC, the Nigeria Police with the Rapid Response Squad, and the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps visibly stationed in school complexes. The state has also constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee on School Safety to ensure safer schools.

“The policy on making our schools conducive to learning is another milestone. The state government strategically embarked on school rehabilitation to confront the challenge of infrastructural decay as a result of decades of neglect, while 293 libraries were upgraded in public schools across the state.

Easy access to education is another area of focus for the government, irrespective of gender or capability.

We introduced free education at the primary and secondary level with the enactment of the Lagos Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Law of 2005, which sets out a policy to provide free, compulsory, universal basic education for every child of primary and secondary school age,” he stated.

The meeting had in attendance commissioners for education from the states of the federation, examination bodies, and regulatory bodies in the sector, among others.

