We will protect rights of Nigerian students – NANS Senate Clerk

By Adesina Wahab

The newly-elected Clerk of the Senate for the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, has said the leadership of the student body will ensure that the rights and welfare of students in the country are protected and enhanced.

In a statement on Thursday to appreciate his colleagues for electing him as the Senate Clerk, Uthman said issues that would be of paramount importance to him would be those that would protect the rights of students and significantly improve their welfare.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to all incredible senators (SUG Presidents) who cast their votes in my favour at the just concluded national convention of NANS which was held at the Old Parade Ground, FCT Abuja.

Your belief in me and my ability is truly humbling and I am honoured to have your support.

“To all zonal coordinators of NANS and my amazing leaders, I cannot thank you enough for your unwavering guidance and support throughout this journey. Your wisdom and encouragement have been the driving force behind my success and I am forever grateful for your belief in my potential.Together, we are a force to be reckoned with!

“As the newly elected Clerk of the Senate, NANS Headquarters, I am committed to putting in every ounce of effort to make a lasting impact in the student community. I am driven by the desire to address the issues that matter to us, to champion the rights and welfare of every student and to create a brighter future for all.

“I believe that our collective strength lies in our unity and determination. Let us come together, hand in hand, to bring about positive change. Let us work tirelessly to amplify the voices of students, to advocate for their needs and to create an environment that fosters growth, learning and inclusivity.

“This journey will not be without its challenges, but I have full faith in our ability to overcome them together. With your continued support and collaboration, we can achieve remarkable things. Let us set the bar high, break barriers and leave a lasting legacy that future generations of students will benefit from.

“Looking ahead, I express and believe in our collective hope for better restructuring within NANS. I believe this tenure will usher in an era of enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. Together with other stakeholders, we anticipate a renewed focus on the needs and challenges faced by Nigerian students, paving the way for a stronger and more responsive association.

“In celebrating this new era, let us stand united in our commitment to progress, advocacy, and the advancement of the collective interests of our dear organization, NANS.”