We want Fubara to address Rivers people – Elders

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Elders and Leaders Forum has stated that it would not comment on the truce reached in Abuja over the crisis in the state until the governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, addresses the people of the state.

High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe a member of the forum, in Port Harcourt, said the people of the state are waiting on Fubara to address them so that they would know what transpired in Abuja.

Sara-Igbe said until Fubara addresses the state that the body would not make any statement, adding that they need to be guided.

He said: “At the moment, we want the governor to address Rivers people, so we can know what transpired in Abuja, only them we will know the line of action to take and what to say.”

It is democratic coup against Rivers State- Constitutional lawyer

A Port Harcourt based Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Advocate, Festus Ogwuche, has decried the truce reached in Abuja a coup detat against governor Fubara and the people of the state.

Ogwuche said the document and the agreement reached were against any known law and the constitution of the nation, adding that it was treason for a governor to subject himself to another authority part from the people that voted him in.

He said: “I have got a glimpse of the agreement and I think it is something that cannot fly. We are operating a constitutional system, within a democratic system and all the principles of democracy and constitutionalism must readily be applied.

“The governor of a state cannot be subservient to any other authority part from the one given by the constitution and authority of the people. I wonder if the governor had the consent and authority of the people to endorse to such a document.

“If he did sign the document, it then raises fundamental constitutional questions, that need to be addressed. The governor is only loyal to the people and not to any other authority. If he consented to that it means that the government of Rivers State is been taken over in a manner not contemplated by the constitution.

“That panders to the fact of treason. Treasonable felony when you run any administration within the federal outside the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Except ghe has the mandate of the people it is very unconstitutional, if any implementation is made on that document.”

Ogwuche further said: “It is unconstitutional it an illegal document that cannot be brought in any aspect of governance in Rivers State. There could be some understanding between politicians but it is not what you put down in black and white as an instrument of governance.

“Do you call the document fundamental principle of state policies. Would you regard it as charter of governance between the people and the governor? It is totally wrong, constitutionally You cannot make mockery of the constitution that way.

“It is democratic Coup état, what else do you call a coup? You cannot take over the state outside the contemplation of the constitution. It has offended the provisions of the constitution. The running of state affairs, oath of office the institutions of government and others are contained in the constitution.

“Then where did constitution provide that there should be agreement signed with another authority over the sharing of government offices, privileges. It is completely a coup against the Rivers State Government.”

Presidency lacks powers to go against constitution – APC

Darlington Nwauju, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the embattled Spokesperson of the party, said the president lacked the powers to go against court decisions, adding the presidency did not seek leaf of court before its intervention.

Nwauju said there were already valid court decisions on the state assembly, noting that it was counterproductive for the FG to take action without taking the right steps.

Nwauju said: “You cannot decree peace or legislate peace and the same time set aside a court process without leaf of the court. Did they seek the leaf of court because you must do that before this alternative dispute mechanism.

“Did they seek the leaf of court before embarking on this voyage of settlement. Our interest is that no one man should hold state down for personal interest.

“Well, if the purported agreement is true as we have seen, it is one sided. It touches on the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

What it means is that some of the injured parties would continue with their process. Because there is a valid court order validating Edison Ehie as the Speaker of the House. That has not been voided. What powers do they have to go against decision of court.

“Technically, it means that the people involved have goofed. Is it right that a matter is in court and you are making peace without bringing all the parties involved. Was Edison Ehie who also is in the matter brought to the table who this discussion before this agreement?”