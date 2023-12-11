We ‘ve witnessed 17 error attacks in Nigeria, Ndume alleges

Senator Ali Ndume

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 17 error attacks have been witnessed in Nigeria. Theses attacks had left about 500 Nigerians dead , Senator Ali Ndume alleged.

He said in an interview that an independent investigative panel should be constituted, over the latest Tudun Biri error attack in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In his words, “we are tired of excuses and would continue to pursue justice for those affected during the unfortunate incidence”.

Ndume who spoke after his team led by the representative of the Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, visited the Kaduna State Government on condolence, said every Senator receives about N1 million monthly and the entire Senators have resolved to assist the Kaduna situation with their December salary of N109 million.

“We’ve seen how deeply worried Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State was. These recurring mistakes must stop. There were 17 or 18 of such error attacks over time, why? he queried.

He reiterated that “we from the Senate would donate our December salaries to assist those affected.”