We ‘ve State House Clinic of international standard – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency on Monday expressed satisfaction with the standard of work done at the State House clinic, saying that the equipment are of international standard.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who stated this after touring round the N21 billion State House Hospital, (Presidential Wing), said when all the I’s are dotted and the T’s crossed, the country would be proud to have such a clinic of international standard.

Gbajabiamila

Fielding questions from journalists after inspecting the facility being the first from the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to tour the facility, Gbajabiamila said:

“First of all, like you rightly said, there has been a lot of talk about this clinic, not just today, even when I was in the National Assembly as Speaker and so I thought, having been here a few months, let’s have a look and see exactly what is going on.

“I have seen, I am very impressed and I’m sure you are as well because you went around with me. This is a clinic like anywhere in the world, you will find, the standard is very high. The equipment is of world class. From my understanding, there’s some equipment that you wouldn’t even find in too many places all over the world.

“So as far as clinics go, in terms of equipment, in terms of what they can do, in terms of, I mean, I’ve just been lectured about kidney transplant now from one from one of the best… There’s a Cath. Lab. that’s world class and so many other things. There’s an equipment they called C-ARM, this gladdens my heart that at least when we were appropriating money in the House of Representatives as Speaker, I can see where the money has gone to

“So it’s for them to dot the I’s and cross the T’s and put finishing touches and I think we’ll be proud to say that we have a clinic of international standard like this one.”

Dr. Jane Ifechukwu, Chairman, Clinical Services, who was asked what the CoS meant by dotting the ‘I’s’ and crossing the ‘T’s’ said:

“Right now, the last administration stopped; everything is in place. But they wanted this administration to drive the process-that was the language. We’ve carried our principals along, it’s for them to give us a go-ahead. What we have here is skeletal, just the way we were having the Villa Clinic.

“That’s what we do here. But once we dot the I’s, we can’t take decisions on our own, they give us the go-ahead and we are good to go.

