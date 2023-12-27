We ‘re passionate about curating finest selection of jewelry – Michael Oni

By Rita Okoye

The CEO of Quila Jewelers, Michael Olorunsogo Oni is excited to kick off an operation in Nigeria after it has successfully established in the United States of America.

Oni known by his business name Jewelrybyquila LLC said his outfit aims to redefine elegance and sophistication for individuals who appreciate the finer things of life.

‘We know that jewelry is more than just an accessory, it’s an expression of one’s personal style and a symbol of timeless luxury. Quila Jewelers offers a wide range of meticulously crafted pieces that caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of it’s discerning clientele’.



With an unparalleled selection of Cuban chains, opulent watches from brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe, each timepiece is meticulously inspected to ensure exceptional quality, precision, and durability. With Jewelrybyquila LLC, you can embrace the extraordinary and reign supreme.

In addition to its exceptional product range, the outfit provide an unparalleled customer experience. From personalized assistance in selecting the perfect piece to ensuring a smooth purchasing process, their team is committed to exceeding customer expectations.

‘We believe that every piece of jewelry should tell a story and leave a lasting impression. We are passionate about curating the finest selection of jewelry and luxury watches that not only elevate your style but also become cherished heirlooms,” said Michael Olorunsogo Oni.

Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago, JT Foxx and Quila Jewelers teamed up to offer a one-of-a-kind experience to lovers of luxury jewels through a series of exclusive events and workshops, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Foxx’s wealth of knowledge and gain insights into the secrets of successful entrepreneurship while exploring Quila’s stunning jewelry collections.

Their partnership was announced on December 21, 2023, the CEO via his social media platforms.

According to Michael Olorunsogo Oni: “We are thrilled to be partnering with JT Foxx, a visionary in the world of entrepreneurship and personal development. His passion for excellence and his ability to inspire and motivate align perfectly with our mission of empowering individuals to achieve greatness. Together, we will redefine luxury and create an unforgettable experience for our customers.”

Founded by a team of passionate jewelry enthusiasts, Quila Jewelers prides itself on its commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail.