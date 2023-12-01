We need to support local producers to curb unemployment, crime and dollar crisis, says Rio-Weighing Boss

Engineer Osikhena Richard Oyathelemhi is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rio-Weighing Systems and Rio-Manufacturing limited. His company in conjunction with her foreign partners is providing industrial product and assisting companies to meet their weighing and packaging needs.

Engineer Oyathelemhi is a Business Strategist and a graduate of Lagos Business School, a COREN registered Engineer and BussinesDay award winner of MD of the 100 fastest growing SMEs in Nigeria, an Alumni of Lagos Business School.

In this interview, he stressed the need to support local producers in order to reduce unemployment and curb crime.

Excerpts:

How has the cost of doing business in Nigeria today affected your industry?

Well, to say that we have not thought of packing up in the country, that will be far from the truth. It has been challenging, it has been tough; our main objective as a manufacturing firm is to support other manufacturing firms with their weighing and packaging challenges, but indicators as it is are not in favour of manufacturing firms in Nigeria. However for a firm like ours that is committed to be part of the Nigerian growth, we have to stay. We are indigenous 100% and Nigerian dream is 100% our dream. So we are not going anywhere, none of our employees are going anywhere. The company is not leaving even though it is tough. We have been trying to innovate and look for better ways to do business here. For instance, we used to import our equipment 100% from abroad but now we are looking at importing about 25% to 30% of our key part of equipment from the US and UK while we start to manufacture and fabricate the remaining part locally. We can do that. As you know I’m an engineer, a material specialist, and I have been part of the weighing industry for over 20 years, we have gathered enough experience, and some of these materials we can source locally to build key part of these equipment so that we can have 80% contribution or make-up locally. Then the remaining 20% can be imported. One of the reasons is that cost of getting Dollar for importation is high for now. We are looking for avenues to survive and also support the Nigerian dream.

How do you intend to source your materials locally or manufacture it?

One of the major materials we use is iron. Presently Ajokuta Steel is not functioning in full capacity where all of us will be happy. However, we can still get iron from some of the processing steels around, those steel companies that have furnace can recycle used irons and we can actually buy it from them instead of importing. Iron as a key part of our equipment forms about 80% of our equipment. The other aspect, fabrication and design we can do here. As a matter of fact, we are setting up a factory which is at completion stage now.

Standard is required in your industry as a result of the sensitive nature of it, with the cost of Dollar, what do you think will be happening there?

Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Trade and Investment Ministry are there. I believe they are doing what they can. A couple of weeks ago, I was at Lagos Business School, where the Minister for Trade and Investment gave a speech and I was impressed and encouraged as an alumni. We can only support Nigeria. Today we have so many quacks coming into the industry. Weighing is a key part of trade and a sensitive one at that. Without the appropriate design, load specification and all that, you would not only have a bad device at hand but a dangerous one that damage facilities. In some cases it would cause fatalities. A key cause of building collapse can also be traced to very poor measurement by weighing. There are bridges carrying load they are not designed for. Each equipment has a load capacity definition which some of these people don’t understand. So, what we do is to ensure that we work closely with Trade and Investment, Weighs and Measure and SON to deliver these things. But those quacks that are coming into the industry to fabricate materials and do whatever they feel is obtainable due to cost of production, I will ask them to desist because the final result will not be palatable for anybody.

How strong is your industry regulation to eliminate quacks?

We are good in papers like I always say, but implementation is a major challenge. Again, those who are responsible for implementation, are they properly supported or empowered to do a thorough job? If you move around Lagos, you discover that some of these equipment for monitoring are kept in areas where government agents can’t find it easy to get there. So they need private and government support.

It’s not easy to build a big economy like Nigeria. All hands must be on deck, the government alone can’t fix it.

With the state of the nation, do you have any plan to diversify into sectors like real estate and others?

Our core business is actually weighing and packaging. We support and help manufacturing firms with weighing. It’s a dream I have come to love because you can’t do manufacturing in any industry without it. And manufacturing is a key part of any economy especially the SMEs and multinational. So, we have to support our larger population to produce and this will curb unemployment, reduce crime, reduce the high cost of inflation we are witnessing and also help with the Dollar crisis on importation we are experiencing. Exportation will be a major part of our processes with the quality of products aided by our foreign partners. Everyone of us wants to go back to the days of pyramids where we have the groundnuts and maize, and perhaps manufacturing equipment.

So, weighing is a key industry. But we are also looking at venturing into real estate sector, which for me has a large deficiency, where we have a lot of people that are homeless not because they don’t have a means at all, but because of these property are highly expensive and inaccessible. Therefore, we are looking at medium and affordable cost housing scheme for the population. For us, it may be some form of social responsibility because we will be trying to crash the profit margins to provide homes for an average Nigerian, and that is the key dream providing homes at affordable rate.

Corporate governance…

Corporate governance is very important and a must for companies especially when the company is of age. For us at Rio-weighing System, all our corporate guidelines of directors are fully indicated. We were supposed to fully inaugurate the corporate team few weeks ago, but some of them were not in the country. Hopefully December this year or January next year that will take place.