We must tell Tinubu truth always, ex-APC vice chair tells party chieftains

The immediate-past National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has warned against sycophancy within the ranks of the party, urging fellow chieftains of the APC to continue to express their honest and frank opinions on issues before President Bola Tinubu.

Lukman made the plea at a media parley on Wednesday where he spoke about the unveiling of his new publication, APC and Transition Politics slated for next Tuesday in Abuja.

He said while some party bigwigs continue to bask in the euphoria of the 2023 presidential victory of the APC, he was more concerned that the APC despite being in control of the country, Nigeria is still locked in the old challenges it has been facing.

He said; “My deductions so far and this is without any reservation whatsoever, is that we have not made any progress or we have not made much progress, you know, and that we need to really open up and engage our leaders in such a way that they don’t relapse into the old ways of remaining in denial simply because they have won elections or we have won elections.

“It is very clear and it is also not a secret that having won elections, Nigerians are faced with more challenges and they keep increasing. Life is becoming more difficult.



“So far, the advocacy about getting structures of the party to function appears not to have achieved anything. As we are today, almost of the structures of the party, that is APC with the exception of the National Working Committee are not meeting. Since the last national convention or the convention that elected the leadership of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu which was in March 2022, we had only two national executive committee meetings, only one national caucus meeting. The National Advisory Council is yet to be inaugurated. We have youth wing, women wing, persons with disability wing. They have not been structured or there is nothing that has been done other than the name in the constitution to define their orientation and for me, this creates a big problem.

“I keep saying we were very lucky to have had President Tinubu then as as an aspirant. If we didn’t have somebody with his weight, I am not very sure we would have succeeded in repelling the attempt to impose a candidate.

“Now we succeeded and it will appear that we have forgotten about all of that and we have resumed business as usual. You know, and almost as if, simply because the current people who are in the leadership of both the country and the party, are now in charge we now think everything is normal and continue doing what previous people had done.

“So when I decided immediately after my resignation, it was a very painful thing to do. I must say, it was not as if I enjoyed it. It was a very difficult decision to take. Having taken that decision, I made up my mind okay, I was going to find time to document our experiences with the struggle under the transition that brought President Tinubu and, of course, I was conscious of the fact that there were some people who were busy arguing in the leadership of the party that I was rebelling against the leadership of President Tinubu. I didn’t rebel against the leadership of President Tinubu. All I thought as a person is that what we owe the president is to be able to tell him the truth, no matter what, and which was what I did.

“I thought I should document everything. I am convinced if you are going to count possibly 10 people who have been consistent, from the struggle against the caretaker committee to the emergence of President Tinubu, I think I am among those 10.

“So having you won the election I don’t have the luxury to sit back and watch things go in any direction. So first, was to document which I have succeeded in doing and is now produced in a book form that will be presented to the public next Tuesday, December 19.

“Our democracy must be responsive to the point that Nigerians can make a demand and elected leaders who listen to the demand of Nigerians and translate that into policies of government, or decisions of government in the way that begins to meet the expectations of Nigerians. That is the value of democracy. Once democracy cannot achieve that, then we have a problem.

“At the moment, our democracy is not responsive enough and as a party envisioned to be progressive, it is certainly not yet progressive. I am worried that our leaders have become very comfortable to imagine that they can do anything and get away with it. We must appeal to our leaders that things are almost getting out of hand.

“At the rate at which we are going under a party that is envisioned to be progressive, we are likely going to start witnessing rebellion and if care is not taken by 2027 we will be kicked out of office, which means taking Nigeria back to where it was in 2015. I think we owe our leader, President Tinubu the responsibility to tell him the honest truth”, he added.