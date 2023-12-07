We lose N13bn weekly to Nigeria/Niger border closure – Freight forwarders

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The President, of the Association of Freight Forwarding Practitioners of Nigeria, said its members and other businessmen operating at the Nigerian borders recorded N13 billion losses every week as a result of the closure of all Nigerian/Niger borders by the Federal Government.

Recall closed the country’s border with the Republic of Niger following the recent military takeover in the West African country.

Yau stated this while briefing newsmen at the Freight forwarder and importers joint stakeholders forum meeting in Kano.

He expressed worry over the condition of its members and the disruption of trade activities at the border areas as a result of the border closure.

According to him, “Association of Freight Forwarding Practitioners of Nigeria (AFFPON) therefore, finds it imperative to invite the importers affected to come together as a collective voice to address this issue through making this appeal to the President Bola Ahmad Tinubu led Government to consider the reopening of the border.

“The closure of the border also hurts the Freight forwarding and import/export sub-sectors, causing delays, increased costs, and disruptions to trade activities. The Arewa Economic Forum revealed that the northern Nigerian businessmen from the border-affected states are losing an estimated sum of N13 billion weekly to the border closure to trade, farms, and market shutdown.

“The Freight Forwarders/Importers Joint Appeal Initiative to the Federal Government to reopen the Lolo Border linking Nigeria and Benin Republic to provide an alternative route that will give room for thousands of containers trapped outside our borders to gain access into the country.

“The alternative routes are the borders linking Nigeria to Benin Republic like Lolo border along Maje/lllo Axis in Kebbi State which we learnt is also closed for operations. The border has a direct link to Benin Republic and can be utilized as an alternative route to allow thousands of containers transported from Benin Republic into the country.

“The situation at the Lolo border is a very sad one. Our findings revealed that truck drivers are sleeping on bare floor with some exposed to attacks by snakes and others falling sick due to the unfavorable conditions they find themselves in.

“I also want to assure you that, this joint stakeholders initiative will soon embark on a tour visit to appeal to our traditional royal fathers, the National Assembly, the Governors, religious clerics as well as other stakeholders all to draw the attention of the government to immediately consider reopening the Lolo Border,” the President, Miftau Yau however stated.