We ‘ll continue to uphold rights of citizens to good governance – Otti

Governor Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has promised that his administration will continue to uphold the rights of the citizens to good governance.

Otti, in a statement issued on Sunday to mark this year’s International Human Rights Day, said “the people of Abia and all residents of the state, irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations, are entitled to good governance.”

The statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, said Otti’s administration was committed to good governance and practical democracy.

Riding on the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Freedom, Equality and Justice for All’, the Governor assured that his government was committed to upholding the fundamental human rights of all Abians.

“On this day, we join our nation and the international community to observe the International Human Rights Day. The day serves as a reminder for us as leaders to pay attention to the extent the various citizens of our nation are enjoying their fundamental human rights as a people.

“Today’s commemoration provides us in Abia the opportunity to assure ourselves that, as a government, we are committed to upholding the fundamental rights and freedom of each and everyone of us to enjoy good governance, irrespective of our political, religious, or ethnic affiliation.

“Consistent with the theme of this year’s celebration, we are building social infrastructure and enabling environment that support our efforts towards ensuring freedom, equality and Justice for all, even as we diminish opportunities for human rights abuses and violations.

“We would like to assure the good people of Abia State that under our watch, no citizen, resident, passerby in the State would be allowed to be exposed to any form of abuse or violation of their human rights, in particular women, girls, young people and persons with disabilities,” Governor Otti affirmed in his statement.

The Governor expressed willingness to collaborate with the international community, development partners, civil society organisations, and the media to ensure that the human rights of Abians are upheld at all levels.

“This includes freedom of association, and expression that is free from misinformation, disinformation and fake news. No citizen of Abia would be allowed to suffer human rights violations or abuses” he declared.

The International Human Rights declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948. The declaration sets out, for the first time, the fundamental human rights to be universally protected.