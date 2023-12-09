We help African migrants with accommodation challenges – Entrepreneur, Ehijiagbone Clement

ShareRent, an innovative apartment-sharing platform designed for African migrants living in the UK and Canada, was launched in November 2022. The company aims to address the housing crisis and accommodation challenges faced by African migrants within these regions, offering a unique and much-needed solution.

Founded by Ehijiagbone Clement, a 34-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur with a master’s degree in information science and a diploma in software engineering, ShareRent has quickly gained attention for its commitment to improving the lives of Nigerian and African migrants.

Sharing his vision, Clement, CEO of ShareRent, stated, “As an African migrant myself, I personally understand the difficulties and frustrations of finding suitable accommodation in a new country. ShareRent was born out of the desire to provide a platform that caters specifically to the needs of African migrants in the UK and Canada.”

ShareRent operates remotely, providing convenient access to its services through its web application. The company’s primary focus is on apartment-sharing services, allowing users to connect with each other and find suitable shared accommodations.

When asked about what sets ShareRent apart from its competitors, Ehijiagbone Clement stated, “Our brand stands out by specifically targeting Nigerian migrants in the UK and Canada, as well as prospective student migrants and expatriates. By catering to this niche audience, ShareRent offers a tailored and unique experience that effectively addresses the specific needs and challenges faced by African migrants.”

Despite being a young company at the start-up stage, ShareRent has already made significant strides in improving the lives of Nigerians and Africans.

On its operation, Clement adds, ” At our core, we are driven by a mission to foster genuine connections among individuals from different countries, offering them the invaluable chance to establish honest and mutually beneficial relationships. Our platform serves as the ultimate solution for finding accommodation before traveling abroad and presents a unique opportunity to earn money by sharing your rented apartment while living in a foreign country”.

Looking towards the future, Ehijiagbone Clement envisions ShareRent becoming a household name with millions of users. The company’s inspiring creative processes and vision for expansion will position ShareRent as a leader in facilitating better and more accessible accommodation options for African migrants in the UK and Canada.