We empower women-led businesses, eco-friendly solutions across Nigeria – Startup founders

Replast Engineering, a dynamic startup based in Lagos, is making significant strides in electrifying women-led businesses and championing an eco-friendly future for Nigeria. Established in 2021 by climate activists Steve Kelvin and Jennifer Johnson, Replast is at the forefront of providing comprehensive solar energy solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) owned by female entrepreneurs throughout Africa’s most populous country.

The innovative business model of Replast combines clean electricity access with women’s economic empowerment. “We install affordable solar systems and provide equipment financing to help women grow their enterprises sustainably,” explained Kelvin. The aim is to unlock incomes and opportunities for marginalized women who lack reliable grid electricity.

Replast’s end-to-end solutions encompass solar hardware, installation services, maintenance support, and groundbreaking pay-as-you-go financing tailored for women entrepreneurs seeking energy access. The range extends from basic solar home systems to larger capacity solutions suitable for small factories, mills, retail stores, and agriculture processors.

Since its inception in 2021, Replast has already made a significant impact, providing solar electricity to 53 women-led enterprises. Clients have reported an average profit increase of 30% while embracing renewable energy. The transition from polluting diesel generators to Replast’s sustainable model also yields environmental benefits, with an estimated annual avoidance of over 45 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Replast’s founders, inspired by firsthand experiences, recognized Nigeria’s dual challenges of energy poverty and gender inequality. With over 80 million Nigerians lacking access to electricity, unreliable grid supply disproportionately affects women running microenterprises. Replast aims to address these challenges by offering inclusive solar solutions that can uplift thousands of women-owned SMEs, fostering climate resilience and sustainable growth.

Despite abundant solar potential, less than 1% of Nigeria’s energy supply comes from renewables. Replast Engineering seeks to reverse this trend, distributing solar solutions to reduce emissions and unlock socioeconomic opportunities. The startup aims to leverage the projected $23 billion in investments across off-grid renewable solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa to catalyze community transitions to solar, with a particular emphasis on gender inclusiveness and empowerment.

The startup’s solar installations have indirectly benefited over 200 women, extending opportunities within each female business owner’s community. Notable success stories include Margaret Kalu, who, after transitioning to solar, expanded her catering service in Lagos, employing two additional women and increasing revenues by 30%.

“Reliable solar power supports female entrepreneurship across sectors—growing incomes that circulate locally with multiplier effects. A solar job for a woman translates into livelihoods for many,” emphasized Kelvin.

Replast Engineering now sets its sights on ambitious growth across Nigeria and beyond. Co-founder Jennifer explained, “By pairing technical expertise and emerging market financing experience, we can achieve dramatic scale and impact.” The startup plans to expand its women-centered solar offerings to disadvantaged communities across West Africa over the next five years.

Remaining committed to equipping thousands more female-led small businesses with affordable clean energy access and sustainability training, Replast also aims to foster the next generation of female solar engineers and renewable energy financiers for a just energy transition continent-wide.