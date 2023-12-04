We don’t want bloodshed over judicial decisions in Northern states — Arewa Group tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The North Central Citizens Council, NCCC, has raised concerns over judicial decisions in Northern states, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent bloodshed and anarchy by all means necessary.

The group in a statement entitled: “Controversial Inconsistencies and Contradictions in the Appeal Court’s Decisions in the Governorship Elections Cases in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara States” signed by the Coordinator, NCCC, Comrade Mohammed Eneji, warned against deliberate attempts to cause regional crisis.

The statement read: “The North Central Citizens Council (NCCC), alongside other concerned individuals and groups, has raised serious concerns regarding the inconsistencies and contradictions in judicial decisions, particularly since the March 2023 governorship elections in most Northern Nigerian states.

“These decisions have created general confusion and uncertainty across the North, exacerbating the disquiet caused by political opportunism and corruption.

“The targeting of states such as Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara, where political volatility is more accentuated and troublesome, suggests a deliberate attempt to cause widespread regional crisis.

“This strategy could potentially lead to general unrest, which in turn could portend greater national conflict. Moreover, these decisions aim to diminish the viability of the North and render it incapable of standing on its own two feet and competing favorably with other parts of the country.

“The emerging trends in Nigeria’s judiciary are pregnant with complications and unforeseen consequences. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must act swiftly to prevent the drift towards anarchy and bloodshed.

“The Kano governorship election case, in particular, has attracted significant attention due to the contentious nature of the decisions made by the Appeal Court.

This erosion of public trust can have severe consequences, including social unrest, political instability, and a breakdown of law and order. As the leader of Nigeria, Tinubu has a responsibility to address these emerging trends promptly”.