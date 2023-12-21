By Godfrey Bivbere

The management of Truck Transit Parks, TTP, operators of the e-call up system has described as false, accusation of remittance of 10 per cent of its monthly earnings to the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

They also claimed that the e-call up system has contributed to operational efficiency at the ports.

The company noted that it has played a vital role and collaborated with the NPA in the development, review, and update of standard operating procedures that has improved the process and turnaround time for cargo evacuation at the port, truck routing, and mapping of truck parks to destinations/terminals in the port.

A statement by the Corporate Communications Manager, TTP, Nancy Nnamdi, noted that over the past 34 months, e-call up system has processed about 1.7 million truck entry/exits of port and non-port-bound trucks, significantly reducing traffic gridlock challenges along the Apapa and Tin-can port corridor.

The statement read in part, “The claim that TTP gives NPA 10 per cent of monthly returns is entirely false. The electronic call-up system deployed for Apapa and Tin-can ports by TTP is monitored and regulated by the Nigerian Ports Authority and such misinformation can lead to misinterpretation of the dynamics involved.

“The Eto system, owned and managed by TTP, has consistently contributed to operational efficiency at the ports. It has played a vital role and collaborated with the NPA in the development, review, and update of standard operating procedures that has improved the process and turnaround time for cargo evacuation at the port, truck routing, and mapping of truck parks to destinations/terminals in the port.

“Over the past 34 months, Ètò has processed about 1.7 million truck entry/exits of port and non-port-bound trucks, significantly reducing traffic gridlock challenges along the Apapa and Tin-can port corridor.

“The recent challenges causing gridlock along the port access roads are attributed to the transferability and inter-changeability of tickets and truck profiles among truckers, truck diversion along the port corridor in search for a second-leg job, trucks running across terminals within the ports, inefficiency of terminals and low number of trucks admitted and serviced daily, as well as park operators colluding with truckers to left-pregate trucks by proxy”.