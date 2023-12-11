We collect over 140,000 blood units in Lagos — LSBTS

By Sola Ogundipe

The Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, LSBTS, has said that it collected over 140,000 units of blood across the state, with 15 percent obtained from voluntary donors. Disclosing this in a statement.

The Executive Secretary of LSBTS, Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya,who spoke at the commemoration of this year’s National Blood Donors Day at the Lagos State National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, said the agency was making remarkable achievements in advocating for safe blood donation.

Her words: “The LSBTS has collected over 140,000 units of blood across the state, with 15 percent from voluntary donors. Furthermore, 96 percent of these voluntary donations are divided into essential blood components like fresh frozen plasma and platelet concentrates, crucial for bleeding emergencies”.

The Executive Secretary added that LSBTS administers 28 public blood banks, supervises 136 private blood banks, and oversees four blood apheresis centres under its regulatory purview.

“Additionally, the agency collaborates with three third-party blood logistics services to ensure the seamless transportation of blood and its products adhering to controlled cold chain standards”, she stated.

Osikomaiya pointed out that the agency’s commitment to international service delivery standards has gained global recognition.

“Utilising the World Health Organisation-approved screening technology, LSBTS ensures thorough screening for Transfusion Transmissible Infections in every collected unit of blood.

“Furthermore, voluntary donors undergo comprehensive medical checks and eligibility tests before donation, emphasizing the safety of both donors and recipients.”

During the blood donation drive at the NYSC Orientation camp in Ipaja, Lagos, the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, and Camp Director, Mrs. Victoria Akowonlehin, encouraged youth corps members to contribute to saving lives through voluntary blood donations.

National Blood Donors Day, observed annually on December 8th in Nigeria, emphasizes the critical need for safe blood and blood products. This year’s theme, “Blood Donation, the Real Act of Humanity,” celebrates the invaluable contributions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors towards saving lives.