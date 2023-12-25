‘We can’t talk about peace in South-East without releasing Nnamdi Kanu’

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

…distributes truckload of rice, wrappers, cash to constituents

By Steve Oko

Member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Amobi Ogah, has argued that the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is a prerequisite to a lasting peace in the South East geo-political zone.

The lawmaker who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday after distributing a truckload of rice, wrappers, and cash at his Onuaku Uturu country home, expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would harken to appeals for political solution to Kanu’s incarceration.

He said National Assembly members from the South East were seriously worried about the adverse effects of Kanu’s continued detention on both the lives and economy of residents of the zone, and pleaded with President Tinubu to intervene.

Recall that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had also appealed to President Tinubu to release Kanu “as a Christmas gift to Ndigbo”.

Rep Ogah explained that the South East Development Commission Bill, when signed into law, would help arrest the causes of agitation and tension in the South East.

The lawmaker who also advocated amnesty for all those behind the unrest in the zone, appealed to the perpetrators to renounce violence and embrace peace for the good of all.

He said that the South East caucus at the National Assembly was resolute and united in securing freedom for Kanu and rebuilding the economy of the zone.

Ogah urged youths and stakeholders to support the forthcoming summit on the rejuvenation of South East economy slated for Abia State on December 28.

The Labour Party lawmaker who lamented the high cost of election litigation in Nigeria, saying that he spent over half a billion Naira in the petition against his victory by the Minister of State for Labour, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

” Election case in Nigeria is not cheap. To pay sound lawyers or get a sound SAN is expensive, and I spent over half a billion Naira during the election petition trials”.

He, however noted that despite the heavy spending, he still decided to distribute food items and cash to his constituents to help mitigate their plight in the face of the biting economic hardship.

Ogah who said the gesture had been his tradition for over ten years, gave out 501 bags of 50kg rice, over 1000 bags of 5kg rice, wrappers and cash to his constituents including widows, traditional rulers, religious organization, and security agencies.

He promised to sustain the gesture whether or not he was in power, while urging them not to give up but keep hope alive.

” I know that things are hard even in Abuja but I can’t stop identifying with you. Be encouraged, the hard times won’t remain for ever.

” You can be sure I’m concerned about you. I will continue to be a blessing to humanity because life is all about positive impacts”.

Responding on behalf of monarchs, the traditional ruler of Lokpa Autonomous Community, Umunneochi Local Government Area, HRH Eze Franklin Ohalesim, commended Ogah for showing empathising with the people in the face of the harsh economic.

He prayed God to replenish the source while urging him to sustain the gesture, and continue to advance the cause of the constituency.

Similarly, the Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria, Umunneochi LGA, Pastor Bethel Ehuru, thanked the lawmaker for the philanthropic gesture which he said, had renewed the hope of many.

Some widows including Mrs Calister Okorie from Nneato; Ngozi Onwuchekwa from Ovim, Isuikwuato, rained blessings on the lawmaker for remembering them in this season.

In an interview, the lawmaker’s elder brother, Chief Ifeanyi Ogah, said that philantropy “rubs in the family”.

He said that they found fulfilment in being part of solution to people’s needs.

“We are happy when we put smiles on people’s face. This culture runs in our family. We learnt it from our father, and our children have told us that they would surpass us in it”.