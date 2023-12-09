We are out to groom young talent, says Quality Sound Records boss

By Benjami Njoku

Founder and CEO of Quality Sound Records , Chukwudi v Orubelu popularly known as Vikki Sota has reiterated the mission of the label, saying ‘it’s a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and make their marks in the music industry.”

Vikki SOTA added that the label is committed to helping artists reach their full potential. And one of its missions is to support emerging artists through its artist development program.

He made this known in a chat with our reporter.

According to him, the program provides artists with the resources and guidance they need to grow and succeed in the industry. From vocal coaching to songwriting workshops, artists are given the tools they need to hone their skills and create music that stands the taste of time.

In addition to artist development, Quality Sound Records also offers marketing and promotion services. They understand that talent alone is not enough; artists need to be able to reach their target audience and build a fan base. Through strategic marketing campaigns and targeted promotion, the label helps artists gain exposure and connect with their fans.

Vikki Sota said the label believes in giving artists creative freedom.

“We understand that artists have a unique vision and want to create music that is true to themselves. By allowing artists to have creative control over their music, Quality Sound Records ensures that the final product is authentic and reflects the artist’s artistic vision,” said Vikki Sota.

Speaking further, he said “Quality Sosound Records is a record label that is dedicated to supporting emerging artists. Through their artist development program, marketing and promotion services, and commitment to creative freedom, we provide artists with the platform they need to succeed in the music industry..”