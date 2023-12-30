We are committed to rewarding our team and partners – Oluwole Fapohunda

By Rita Okoye

In an enchanting evening filled with accolades and aspirations, the Seven30 Dinner and Award Ceremony unfolded, putting the spotlight on some remarkable moments.

Silver medals found their way to hardworking commissioners who nailed their sales game, while gold medals were in the hands of SWAT participants who not only sold but crushed it in their roles.

Rewards were given to some people who stood out in their roles; Sulaimon Kaosara, bagging the title of the overall best commission of the year, and an all-expense paid trip to Kigali, Rwanda. Ohikhueme Michael earned the well-deserved title of the overall best staff of the year, also landing an all-expense paid trip to Kigali, Rwanda.

Recognizing excellence, Olaniyan Oladayo claimed the best-rated commissioner of the year, securing a spot in the Rwanda-bound winners. Oyelami Oluwatosin, the next-rated commissioner, was rewarded with a plot of land at one of Seven30’s fast-selling estates, Petral Ville, Alabata Abeokuta. – a tangible reward for the rising star.

Adding a twist to the night, SWAT participants received a surprise – a framed version of their future 2030 portfolio which they were inspired to create during the 3rd edition of the swat program.

Dignitaries brought an extra dose of glam to the event, making the Seven30 Dinner and Award Ceremony a mix of success, recognition, and dreams taking shape in the real world.

In his announcement, Dr. Oluwole Fapohunda, founder and CEO at Seven30 Real Estate commented, “We are committed to rewarding our team and partners, as we are interested in the welfare of everyone that has contributed to our success”.