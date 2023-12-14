Water Me, Fiyin Koko’s exhibition @ Yenwa Gallery begs

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

A solo exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Fiyin Koko, titled “Water Me” which opened last Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Yenwa Gallery, Muri Okunola, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to run till January 7, 2024, according to the artist who spoke with Vanguard.

Given that the artist, Fiyin, is a young lady exploring the theme of life-giving water and admitting in her artist statement that “Water Me” is a plea, one could be tempted to conclude that the title of the exhibition represents a woman’s yearning for erotic love that would satisfy a woman’s sexual desires and at the same time fertilize her eggs for procreation.

That is the only way the arising question, who or “what waters me?”, can be concretely answered without sounding abstract. With such interpretation, man becomes the waterer.

But Fiyin says her works at the exhibition “unveil a narrative encompassing themes of support, love, communication, belief, care, hope, growing pains, and the pruning that life and its experiences bring.”

Anyway, works of art, especially paintings and sculptures, are subject to diverse interpretations, although the artist’s explanation of what his or her art means is often very useful in gaining a good and accurate insight into the works.

“As an artist,” Fiyin says in her statement, “I continually seek to explore the beauty and complexity of life through the lens of womanism, conversation, body positivity, movement, love, and femininity. “Water Me” represents an evolution of these guiding pillars, incorporating them into a broader narrative that speaks to the essence of growth in forms I’m familiar with.

“In this body of work, a spectrum of mediums and textures are explored, utilizing bold and colorful oil and acrylic media to create narratives of human experiences and emotions that resonate universally. From the love depicted in “Join Us,” illustrating a sisterly bond, to the exploration of depressive feelings in “Dusk of Despair” related to PMDD which was something I experienced more this year. My art serves as letters reaching out to viewers and drawing them into the emotional depths of each piece.

“The flowing nature evident in my work feels palpable, mirroring movement inspired by fluidity. The paintings, illustrations, and sculptures inhabit the intersection of surrealism and reality. Water, in its myriad forms, mirrors the diverse experiences embodied within the artworks. Whether in the trickle of the fountain installation, the fluid feminine figures on glazed vessels watering themselves, the tears symbolized in “The Yellow Stool,” or the shared fluidity reflected in the spillage of “Tea Time”—water serves as the thread that binds everything together,” Fiyin Koko says.

Curated by Ugonna Ibe, the blue colour, which dominates Fiyin’s works is consistent with the colour of the ocean which holds much of the water on planet earth. “The predominant blue hues, symbolizing serenity, contemplation and in parts depression & loneliness, are juxtaposed with vibrant yellows and oranges, representing resilience and the warmth of hope, creating a visual dialogue of emotions,” Ugonna says.

The Curator continues: “Water Me intertwines personal narratives of evolution, womanhood, connection and spirituality. It gently ushers the viewer into the artist’s world, while creating a safe haven for our own emotional travel,” Ugonna says.

Fiyin Koko is a Nigerian multidisciplinary artist whose work is inspired by nature, all facets of womanism and her vivid dreams. Fiyin expresses feminine resilience in a whimsical, often humorous and genial style. Grounded in six guiding pillars—womanism, conversation, body positivity, movement, love, and femininity—she constantly seeks to interpret these pillars in everyday life, seamlessly blending the essence of fantasy, ‘artivism,’ and her dreams to weave captivating narratives.

Through her mixed media paintings, sculptures, photography, and digital illustrations, Fiyin Koko employs a masterful interplay of blue hues and bold color palettes. This artistic approach imparts a harmonious aesthetic that deepens her fondness for and celebration of the black woman. Her work serves as a testament to the strength, beauty, and stories that lie within, while fostering a sense of empowerment and appreciation.

Vanguard