WASH Policy: FG inaugurates committee on sanitation & hygiene

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

As part of its effort to provide Nigerians with clean water and a safe environment, the federal government yesterday inaugurated a Sub-Committee of the National Water Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH Policy Committee to provide a complementary draft to the main committee.

The Committee is to articulate and integrate a well-thought-out sanitation and hygiene policy into the existing water policy into a robust and comprehensive National Policy on WASH for efficient implementation and quality service delivery.

They are to converge all sectorial policies on WASH into one comprehensive document covering all aspects of water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria.

Inaugurating the Sub-Committee, the Director of Water Supply and Support Services, Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, and the national chairman WASH Policy Development Committee, Dr. Dumebi Madu, explained that the idea of setting up the committee for establishment of a comprehensive National WASH Policy was a joint agreement of both Minister’s of Water Resource and Sanitation and his counterpart in the Minister of Environment sometime last year, which led to the establishment of a technical committee to address the issue of WASH Policy review and development.

“A few months ago, the Ministers of Water Resources and Sanitation and Minister of Environment saw the need to develop the National Water Policy. The two monsters jointly established a technical committee to address this issue of WASH. We also realised down the road that WASH encompasses water, sanitation and hygiene.

“Water supply has longer time being with us than sanitation and Hygiene and has been thoroughly discussed and very well known.

“These days, we realize there is a need to pay additional attention to sanitation and Hygiene, so we can bring them to the same level as important as water supply. So, we have realized the wisdom of the global environmental committee to allow the sanitation sub-Comissttee to have additional time and impetus to discuss to articulate, together and talk more robustly on issues of WASH so that we can be able to advise and supply the main committee.”

According to him, the main Committee comprised 42 MDAs, reflecting the diverse and robust nature of WASH itself, drawing people from regular Government ministries, CSOs, and donor agencies.

To make the policy more inclusive, he said, “We have ensured that everybody that is required to be on the table to discuss WASH is reflected on that Committee.

“The reason is that whatever document so developed to aggregate aspirations of all stakeholders in the WASH family. In the past, we had sectoral policies, but this Committee will develop a well-thought-out policy on WASH,” he added.

In his remarks, the Head of Advocacy, Policy, and Communications at WaterAid Nigeria, Mr. Kolawole Banwo, said

WaterAid is interested in the project because but wants to build public toilets where women can manage their menstrual hygiene properly and nurse their babies and change their diapers without interference.

He said the idea behind this policy is to ensure that it happens and that issue of water, sanitation, and hygiene does not disappear as we talk about the broader issues of dams, boreholes, and waste treatment plants,” he added.

Banwo, who underscored the importance of WASH to not only the health of Nigerians described WASH as key to the economic development of Nigeria and job creation.

“Our mandate is to ensure that everyone has access to clean toilets, safe water, and decent sanitation.

“If we do not drive sanitation to a point where the Government is planning in such a way, it is going to leave some people with disability from using the toilet and you have to build it in a way to accommodate their rights and wellbeing.

The Sub-Committee is expected to integrate such deeper issues, that will ensure that the national WASH Policy is being developed properly and aggregate those robust and deep issues to become policy issues.

“It is from there you begin to plan, invest, resources and prioritise what you invest. For us, policy is key and if we do not get these things in the policy, we can’t have a budget for them and can’t have them implemented to affect the lives of everyday people.