Warri: Yesterday, today and if tomorrow comes …

By Kenny D. Okotie

The oil-rich city of Warri, in Delta State is in Delta South. Warri used to be the nerve centre and commercial hub of Delta State.

This renowned town was full of both commercial and social activities in time past as far back as the sixties, seventies and even the eighties.

Today, Warri has lost its former glory due mainly to a combination of factors which include but not limited to communal crises, very sadly between brotherly ethnic groups, kidnapping, banditry, militancy and a host of other factors.

This has largely attributed to the relocation of sundry, viable and employment giving oil companies and their likes to relocate to safer and peaceful cities elsewhere.

The resultant effect is that there is a large number of unemployed youths roaming the once viable streets of Warri looking dejected, frustrated, miserable and in dire search for elusive jobs which they have inadvertently “thrown away”. The popular saying that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop then holds sway.

These jobless youths have to compulsorily survive one way or the other through illegitimate and crooked means to fulfil their everyday expectations, needs and requirements. It is no surprising therefore, that educated graduates indulge in Yahoo Yahoo, Armed Robberies, Kidnapping and other vices to sustain self and families. Sadly enough, Warri, the once vibrant city is altogether a shadow of itself, drifting aimlessly without a clear cut direction.

This same Warri of yesteryears used to bubble with a vibrant night life for youths and adult alike to go clubbing as they were many nite clubs, parties on a weekly basis. In fact, life in Warri as of then especially at weekends, which everyone earnestly looked forward to, starts at 12 midnight. There was no distinction between the rich and the poor as everyone blended effortlessly, neither was there tribal nor religious affiliations. CAN WARRI REGAIN IT’S LOST GLORY? If there is absolute peace in Warri, can the oil companies and other ventures return to the land? Would the youths do a complete turn around to comprehend the obvious and needless dangers of fighting one another?

Furthermore, would they realise that life, is but, for a short span and therefore, every minute and “TIME” wasted especially, when young cannot be gotten back? Would they also realise that there is no short-cut to success as this maybe illusory and temporary and with end-time sorrows and severe consequences? Can they also know that every legitimate success comes only from our creator – God, who sees and determines the end from the beginning of every mortal being before he or she was born? These thoughts, contemplations, agitations, worries were the preoccupation of a vibrant group of some energetic adults of a dynamic group “WARRI BOYS IN LAGOS” ably led by a virtuous and prolific Chartered Accountant, Mr Mathew Ogagavworia, whose sole focus and determination is to attempt, if possible God willing, bring WARRI BACK TO ITS FORMER GLORY! So that, once again, oil companies like Shell, Haliburton, Macdomott and a host of others could consider pitching their tents back to Warri. With God, there is always a solution to every problem under the sun. Nothing and absolutely nothing, is too great to accomplish by this God whom most people don’t know because He is invisible and appears not to be there even though He is. Far away, in Lagos state, Nigeria, at a prestigious and exclusive club, Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, just by the ever burstling swimming pool, a special section was reserved for a committee charged with a mandate and mission to generate ideas and every other means to bring back WARRI to her former glory. The committee of this Warri Boys Association in Lagos was chaired by no other person than the erudite and ever creative personnel, Dafe Sama, together with an ambitious goal getter Obilome and Onome Dedeku acting as Secretary. At the end of the more than four labourious hours of intensive deliberations, the committee came out with an ambitious Launching of a BILLION NAIRA APPEAL FUND to build a REHABILITATION CENTRE IN WARRI METROPOLIS FOR DRUG ADDICTS, SKILL ACQUISITION, OUT OF SCHOOL CHILDREN et al. The envisaged time of the expected launching is April 2024. Also of note is a yearly programme that would genuinely recognise notable, credible and adventurous Nigerians from all walks of life irrespective of geopolitical zones in the country for their immense contributions to our dearly beloved fatherland, Nigeria.

To, at all times, preach the virtues of One Nigeria, peace, brotherhood and above all LOVE FOR ONE ANOTHER. The committee also noted that at a non disclosed date, plans a cusory visit to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Delta State, RT. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the capital city of the state, Asaba to formally brief him, the motive, plans and intentions of the WARRI BOYS ASSOCIATION, Lagos on the forth coming launch in April, next year and most importantly, ways and means to achieve the ambitious One billion naira appeal fund for the envisaged REHABILITATION CENTRE IN WARRI. Furthermore, to solicit the necessary support of our “SISTER TOWN” SAPELE through the ever vibrant leadership of “SAPELE BOMA BOYS”, also, in Lagos.