Warri, Uvwie, shine at night with street- lights by governor Oborevwori

Residents of parts of the twin cities of Warri,Uvwie have been excited with the brightness at night occasioned by the street lights installed by the government of governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Traders around the motor park at the PTI junction leading to Eku,Abraka told the Vanguard that they were no longer in a hurry to close shop at night because the area now shines like day time.

Vanguard gathered that travellers heading to short distance routes like Oka junction, Orerokpe, headquarters of Okpe local government area and even sometimes as far as Eku, which is barely thirty five minutes drive and an access community to the Delta state university, Abraka in Ethiope East local government area find commercial vehicles at 10pm at the park.

Before the place was illuminated with street lights some bread vendors said by 7pm they had shut down for the day. ” But now you come to this park even by 9pm you still see some of us selling. “

Vanguard gathered that commercial sex workers in some of the brothels around the hood have also started extending their hustling for clients to the park area at night.

” Sometimes you see some some girls from brothels around in skimpy dresses coming to divert some travellers to their areas for short time services. They use the advantage of the brightness to show up their looks. Business is for all with the night light “, a trader who hawks Xmas decorations said.

The narrative is similar around the popular Effurun roundabout. A trader who sells fairly used jean trousers and tracksuits around the roundabout said the light has eliminated activities of phone thieves at night. ” We no longer hear cries of thieves o, thieves o , from passengers waiting for Keke at night “.

The trader who simply identified himself as Anayo said the brightness has also added value to petty traders and his own business. ” Most of my customers now prefer to come at night. They feel comfortable coming to pick their jeans and tracksuits from 8pm. I stay here till about 10 pm selling . Business is booming at night with the street lights on “.

Vanguard’s check shows that the street lights at the time of this report stretched from Effurun roundabout to Urhobo college portion of the Warri -Sapele road , then from Deco road junction on the Warri Sapele road to close to a spot around what was known as Leventis for those who grew up in the old Warri. And some parts of the NPA byepass and so on.