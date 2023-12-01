WARIF raises awareness on SGBV with ‘No Tolerance March’

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Women at Risk International Foundation, WARIF, has concluded plans to engage in various events, commencing with the Annual No Tolerance March on December 2.

The organization according to the founder, Dr. Kemi DaSilva Ibru is dedicated to raising awareness and addressing the prevalence of rape, sexual violence, and trafficking of young girls and women in Nigerian communities. Adding that the foundation implements impactful, measurable and sustainable initiatives aimed at intervention, treatment, and preventive measures to combat gender-based violence’s adverse effects.

The annual international campaign, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, launches globally on November 25th, commencing with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and culminates on December 10 which is the Human Rights Day.

This year’s theme is UNITE! Invest To Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.

Speaking on the ‘No Tolerance March’, DaSilva Ibru, said, it aims to spotlight the widespread issue of rape, sexual, and gender-based violence in our communities, advocating for a society free from this distressing menace.

“According to UN reports, approximately 10,000 women and girls face various forms of gender-based violence daily in Nigeria. This alarming statistic demands immediate action and the NTM serves as a platform to sensitize the populace to combat this societal ill.

“Since its inception in 2019, thousands, including celebrities, influencers, men, women, and individuals of all ages, have rallied behind WARIF’s No Tolerance March in Nigeria and worldwide.

“The battle against gender-based violence is not a solitary endeavor; it necessitates collective action. It’s the combined effort that holds the key to combating the epidemic of sexual violence. Addressing this issue is not solely incumbent upon one individual or entity; it requires a unified effort where everyone contributes uniquely to the solution. Engaging actively in these collaborative efforts is vital to amplify our voices and put an end to sexual violence in our society.

“This year, WARIF has forged partnerships with organizations such as the United Nations in Nigeria and the US Consulate, among others, to unite more voices against ‘No Tolerance to Rape and Sexual Violence.’ The march is set to take place in cities including Lagos, Abuja, Abeokuta, Accra, Liverpool, London, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., and Frankfurt”, she said.