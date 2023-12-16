Vulnerable residents to benefit from equity fund – LASG

By Dickson Omobola

The Lagos State Government has restated commitment to catering to vulnerable residents through the implementation of a social safety package called the equity fund.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, the equity fund in the state’s budget is allocated to purchasing health insurance for underprivileged residents, who are qualified.

Abayomi, who spoke late Thursday night at the Eko Social Health Alliance, EKOSHA, fundraising event themed: ‘Art and Charity,’ explained that there is a database for assessing people who fall below the threshold of self sustainability.

“That database is what we use to assess people and pay for their health insurance, so that they can access health at any of our government facilities, primary health care facilities, our general hospitals and even when they choose to go to a private facility,” he said.

He stressed that with the social safety scheme, vulnerable residents can acquire medical treatment for hypertension, diabetes, fever, birth control, antinatal care and basic surgical procedures, among others, without fee.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, who described the fundraising event as a drop in the ocean, said more funds are needed to care for the less-privileged.

She also disclosed that no fewer than 923,000 people are covered under the Ilera Eko scheme.

Her words: “About two-third of that, which is like 334,000 are the vulnerable we have have been able to cover thus far using the equity fund that Governor Sanwo-Olu gives to the agency as well as the basic healthcare provision fund from the Federal Government, support from philanthropists and general members of the public.

“This event was set aside to raise funds to cover an additional 200 to 300,000 people going forward. Some of the proceeds from this event will go into the accounts of 14 orphans who will have access to the account at the age of 18.

“We prioritise kids because they are the future of tomorrow. What will our tomorrow be like if we don’t nurture our kids? Children are special to us.

“We are IT enabled. We say what we mean and we mean what we say. Though we are coming out officially today (Thursday), we have been at this since December 2022. We have raised about N5 million through donation. It is transparent. We have newsletters that come out every quarter and we give account of every single thing covered. We don’t collect money and not give account.

“This fundraising is a drop in the ocean when you look at our poverty index in Lagos State. We are calling on people to continuously support us as we bridge the gap for a healthier Lagos.”