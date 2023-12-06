VP Shettima’s spokesman loses Mum

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The mother of Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Mrs. Helen Nkwocha has passed on at the age of 69.

It is with heavy heart and deep pain, but total submission to the will of God, that the Nkwocha family of Umunakara, Imerienwe in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, announces the passing onto glory of their dearly beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and Mother-In law.

A statement by Mr. Nkwocha on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that the late Mrs Helen Nkwocha passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 in Jos, the Plateau State capital, after a protracted illness.

The late Mrs Helen Nkwocha retired as a Principal Confidential Secretary from the National Institute For Policy And Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in 2015 before venturing into a private business.

She was a devout mother, mobilizer, community leader, and a staunch member of various organisations who devoted her life to her children and service to humanity. Her life was a symphony, each note a cherished memory.

She is survived by five children, four grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law and sisters-in-law.