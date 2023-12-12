Video: Wizkid visits MC Oluomo at his Lagos home

Afrobeats star Wizkid has paid a courtesy visit to the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, MC Oluomo at his Lagos residence.

MC Oluomo shared videos from the unexpected encounter on his Instagram page on Monday.

Video: Wizkid pays visit to MC Oluomo



Afrobeats star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, paid a surprise visit to the home of the chairman of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.



The video was shared by… pic.twitter.com/pC7RvdJzTe — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 12, 2023

According to him, Wizkid displayed an unparalleled blend of pure talent and humility.

He noted that their conversation served as proof of his captivating demeanour, leaving a lasting impression on him.

MC Oluomo added that Wizkid was distinguished by his musical prowess and his constant warmth, which increased his respect and admiration for him twofold.

He said, “Today, the illustrious music icon, Ayo Balogun, more commonly known as Wizkid, paid me an unexpected visit, brightening my day with his captivating charm and humble nature.

“As a pillar of the Nigerian music industry, his presence radiated an unmatchable blend of raw talent and humility. Our dynamic conversation was a testament to his magnetic personality, leaving a lasting impression.

“His stories about musical influences and personal development struck a chord, providing a unique perspective into his extraordinary success.

“This visit, which underscored his authentic connection with his fans, left me marveling at his musical prowess and consistent warmth, further solidifying my respect and admiration for this musical titan. Ka sha ma se da da.”

MC Oluomo further stated, “Today, my house is filled with excitement as the renowned musician Wizkid graces us with his presence. His infectious energy and remarkable talent fill the air, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

“Laughter, music, and unforgettable memories are being made as Wizkid’s presence turns an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.”