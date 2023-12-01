The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS convention, which is currently holding at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, has been disrupted.

The convention turned violent as gunshots were fired close to the conference centre.

Video: Violence, gunshots rock NANS convention in Abuja



The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS convention, which currently holding at the International Cnference Centre in Abuja has been disrupted.



The convention turned violent as gunshots were fired close to the… pic.twitter.com/prlnS67PeW — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 1, 2023

In a video that has now gone viral, delegates could be seen running for safety, after police fired tear gas to disperse crowd and keep it under control.

The major road leading to the International Conference Center has now been deserted.

Protest over delay in treatment of student injured at convention

Meanwhile, some of the NANS members stormed the National Hospital in Abuja on Friday to protest what they perceived as a medical staff’s delay in attending to their colleagues’ injuries sustained during a factional crisis earlier on Thursday.



According to reports, Police are currently at the hospital to reestablish law and order and ensure the safety of both the protesting students and the medical staff.

The NANS protest erupted after reports emerged that the injured student had been waiting for hours without receiving any medical attention.