VIDEO: Police officer caught on camera begging money from foreign female biker

A police officer has been caught on camera demanding money from a foreign female motorcyclist who was on a journey from the Netherlands.

In the video. the motorcyclist was stopped by the police, who questioned her about where she was coming from and her intended destination.

“Wetin you bring come?” – Policemen along Moniya – Iseyin Road were stunned to find a lone lady from Netherlands on a motorcycle touring her way to Abuja. pic.twitter.com/WdK14C5IR3 — Oyo Affairs (@Oyoaffairs) December 7, 2023

The female motorcyclist responded, seemingly to the surprise of the two officers on duty, that she was coming from the Netherlands and was headed for Abuja.

The officers then asked the woman to give them money or whatever she had in her possession.

The officers said in Pidgin English: “Wetin you bring come? Wetin you won give me. O yah give me something nah.”

The motorcyclist seemingly struggled to understand the officers’ request until one of them specifically said, “Give me money, money.”

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Police Force, on Thursday reacted to the video, revealing that the officers had been spotted in Oyo State along Moniya Road.

The Force PRO, demanded that the Oyo State police command investigate the incident.

“Now that is along moniya in oyo, @OyoPoliceNG should take necessary on that. I have notified the PPRO Oyo on this. They need to be worked upon,” Adejobi responded.

Vanguard News