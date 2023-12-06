Video: Police arrest, detain officer for shooting motorist in Delta

Delta State Police Command says a yet-to-be-identified officer who allegedly shot a motorist in a viral video has been arrested and detained.

The Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who made this known in a post on his official X handle, expressed disappointment over the unprofessional conduct of the officer.

According to reports the erring officer who was on a stop and search on the East-West Road, Ughelli town, opened fire on the victim after an argument.

The motorist whose identity is yet unknown, was according to the viral video, shot on the leg and stomach.

Police firing shot that hit a boy on his leg and abdomen at a checkpoint along the East West road in Ughelli, Delta state today December 5 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZniPYQeYOz — Nwa ❤️ (@Nwaadaz) December 5, 2023

Sharing the video on his X page, the PPRO said, the “Nigeria Police Force does not and will never tolerate unprofessional conduct from any personnel.

“On this premise, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass ordered the immediate detention of the erring Police Inspector.

“The injured victim is being treated. Meanwhile, the CP urges members of the public to remain calm, as he guarantees justice,” he said.