Video: Obi visits Kaduna air strike victims, calls for probe

Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi has demanded an investigation into the recent accidental military air strike on Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Obi also urged the federal government to give the military and other security agencies enough funding to improve their operations.

Obi made this plea during his visit to the victims at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state capital on Tuesday.

He noted that the country has so far recorded 16 accidental military bombings that claimed over 500 lives, and no decisive has been taken by the Federal Government to avert a repeat of such tragedies.

The Labourn Party 2023 presidential candidate, however, stressed the need for the government to support the military to ensure that incidents like accidental bombings do not happen again.

Obi also called for a thorough investigation into the military air strike and proposed the establishment of a foundation to assist the victims of the Tudun Biri drone attack, especially those who have been orphaned as a result of the incident.

