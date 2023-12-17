Video: NBA to probe Uyo lawyer caught beating his wife

Following the viral video of a lawyer, Ekere S. Ebong, being caught on camera assaulting his wife, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) issued a statement criticising his behavior.

According to its Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, has asked the NBA’s Uyo division to initiate investigations into the event.

An Uyo based lawyer Mr Ebong brutalizing his wife. So horrendous 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RDN8OAqr90 — Nkirukamma (@SabinaNkiru) December 16, 2023

His statements reads: “The Nigerian Bar Association has become aware of this disturbing incident. Preliminary findings have confirmed that the man in the video is a lawyer by name, Ekere S. Ebong. The NBA President@ YCMaikyauSAN has consequently directed NBA Uyo Branch to investigate the incident as a first step in establishing a case of professional misconduct against the lawyer.

The Human Rights Committee of the NBA will also be looking into the incident with a view to supporting a criminal investigation and prosecution. We will update our members and the public.

Without prejudice to the eventual outcome of the investigation, the NBA condemns in unequivocal terms any form of violence against person, including domestic violence. And our secretariats across our 128 branches are open to receive and act on such complaints by victims.”