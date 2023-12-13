Video: My triplets always ask me why I can’t stand – Yinka Ayefele

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele has narrated to his children the terrible car accident that left him wheelchair-bound.

Ayelefe on Tuesday via his Instagram page shared a video capturing the moment he had the open discussion with his children.

He captioned: “They always want me to stand up… And they kept asking me why every day, even up until last night… I tried hard not to be emotional… Indeed, it was ‘My turning point. 12/12/1997’. To God be the Glory.”

Video: Ayefele shares moment his kids asked why he can't stand again, recounts 'bitter experience'



Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, shared the moment he had an open discussion about the terrible car accident that left him wheelchair-bound with his boys recently.… pic.twitter.com/pUdLeOMm4H — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 13, 2023

In the video, one of the triplets, Richard, questioned his father about the reason he could not stand and curiously pushed to know more about the accident.

Recounting his experience 26 years ago, Ayefele explained that his car somersaulted six times and landed in a deep pit within a bush.

His words: “I was the one driving, but the road was slippery; that’s how my car tumbled like six times, and it ended in a bush, in a deep pit. When my car was on the push, some people came to rescue me and took me to the hospital.

Yinka Ayefele also revealed that he was later flown abroad for further treatment.

Earlier in the video, Ayefele stated that his children are not happy about the accident and revealed how they try to motivate him to stand up from his wheelchair through exercises.

On December 12, 1997, Ayefele was involved in an automobile accident, which damaged his spinal cord and confined him to a wheelchair.

The singer and his wife, Temitope, welcomed their set of triplets in 2019.

Vanguard News