Four days after being kidnapped, Juju musician, Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band members have been released.
Video: Kidnapped Abuja musician, band regain freedom
Recall that the band members were kidnapped on their way to Kogi after they had performed in Abuja.
pic.twitter.com/WbTi5FKvWt— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 21, 2023
It is reported that they got released after paying millions in ransom.
A video of them was taken shortly after release, and the men looked battered as they were seen limping after alighting from the bus.
With their clothes stained, the men were seen bowing to thank God after regaining freedom.
