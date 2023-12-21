Four days after being kidnapped, Juju musician, Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band members have been released.

Video: Kidnapped Abuja musician, band regain freedom



Four days after being kidnapped, Juju musician, Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band members have been released.



Recall that the band members were kidnapped on their way to Kogi after they had performed in Abuja.



It is… pic.twitter.com/WbTi5FKvWt December 21, 2023

Recall that the band members were kidnapped on their way to Kogi after they had performed in Abuja.

It is reported that they got released after paying millions in ransom.

A video of them was taken shortly after release, and the men looked battered as they were seen limping after alighting from the bus.

With their clothes stained, the men were seen bowing to thank God after regaining freedom.

Vanguard News