Video: I’ve been depressed over marital issues for long time — Emeka Ike

Nigerian actor Emeka Ike said he has been depressed over his marital issues for a very long time.
Emeke Ike, 56, made this revelation on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds on Sunday.
Credit: Channels Televison
December 18, 2023
