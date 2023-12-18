Home » News » Video: I’ve been depressed over marital issues for long time — Emeka Ike
December 18, 2023

Video: I’ve been depressed over marital issues for long time — Emeka Ike

'Most women don't love, they abuse men more lately', Emeka Ike raises alarm

Nigerian actor Emeka Ike said he has been depressed over his marital issues for a very long time.

Emeke Ike, 56, made this revelation on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds on Sunday.

Credit: Channels Televison

