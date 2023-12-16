Video: ‘Dey your dey’ – Fubara floats live band amid Rivers crisis

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has floated a live band in the wake of the political crisis in the state.

Fubara’s live band came alive shortly after his speech during the flag-off of the construction of 20,000 Housing units in the Ikwere area of the state.

The live band was heard singing, “Dey your day make I dey my dey, nobody worry nobody, ” to the excitement of the crowd.

Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara Live band, 🎶Dey your day make I Dey my Dey, nobody worry nobody 🎶😂 pic.twitter.com/neDYQcbnTU — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) December 15, 2023

Fubara’s new live band is coming on the heels of the political tension ravaging the state.

Recall that Fubara’s predecessor and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike’s live band as governor of River was led by gospel artist, Bamidele Abiye Adeek, also known as Sensational Bamidele, sang igbo-themed music.

The band is known for singing soothing songs for Wike, with its infamous ‘As e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us’ song.

Bamdele said his songs are usually motivated by happenings around an event and the mood of the governor.