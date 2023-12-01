Video: Davido honoured as ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ in U.S

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been honoured in the United States with the ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ badge.

The OBO crooner made this known in a tweet on his X account on Friday.

This morning I attended the U.S state of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good. 🇺🇸🌎🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/z6jf8rNiPU — Davido (@davido) December 1, 2023

He wrote, “This morning I attended the U.S state of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good. 🇺🇸🌎🇳🇬.”

Recall recently, Atlanta, Georgia celebrated the Afrobeat singer with a “Day” set aside for his honour.

Davido’s Day is officially observed on November 18, 2023 in Atlanta, and Davido Appreciation Day is observed on November 21, 2023 in Fluton County, Georgia.