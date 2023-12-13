Video: ‘Check me out, I’m fully fit’ – Adeleke returns to Nigeria, taunts critics

Gov Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has returned to Nigeria

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that he travelled to Bangkok, Thailand for vacation and used the opportunity to check his medical in a bid to keep fit.

The Governor while speaking with newsmen upon his arrival to Nigeria on Wednesday morning, said he is back fit and ready for more work.

“I went to Bangkok in Thailand for my vacation and I seized the opportunity to check my medical and as you can see, I am fully fit”, he said.

Video: Gov Adeleke arrives Nigeria, says he is fit



A statement issued earlier by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed stated that the Governor stated that he was elated to be back and denounced claims that he was sick.

“I’m elated to be back to Nigeria in the midst of my people. You all can see I’m in an excited mood as I’m now recharged and refreshed to deliver more good governance and service delivery to the people of Osun.

“The insinuation of whether I’m sick or otherwise is unfounded. I am as fit as fiddle. I went on a working vacation to both recharge and meet partners for the development and progress of our state.

“Those spreading falsehood about my trip are just embarrassed and dumbfounded with our achievements. That’s why they’re spreading all those unfounded rumours.

“I’m back now, hale and hearty. The good work continues in Osun”, the statement reads.

