Video: Boniface’s grandma celebrates in stands after Super Eagles striker scored against Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface on Sunday returned to scoring ways as he drew level for his side against Borussia Dortmund.

The goal didn’t only bring smiles to the faces of the Leverkusen’s fans but also to the face of Boniface’s grandmum who was in the stands to watch the Super Eagles forward play.

Boniface shared, on his X account, a video of his grandmum celebrating with other fans his goal in the 79th minute of the game.

In the video, Madam Boniface beamed with a wide smile as the whole stadium chanted the name of her grandson which she joined in with so much vigour and glee.

