Victor Onyewuchi: Rising music star to drop single featuring Ice Prince, Magnito

Nigerian award winning music sensation, Victor Onyewuchi popularly known as Charass the King of Melody, is set to drop a new single on the 15th of this month, much to the excitement of his fans across the globe.

The artist, known for his unique blend of sounds and inspiring lyrics, will collaborate with fellow Nigerian heavyweights Ice Prince and Magnito on the track titled ‘#YARO’.

Victor, who operates under the MelodyMusic banner, has made significant waves in the music industry with his rich travel history that includes tours across Europe and over 20 African countries.

His experiences and the diverse cultures he has encountered resonate within his music, providing a rich tapestry of sounds that have captivated an international audience.

Born and bred in Jos, Victor’s journey is one of passion and dedication. His music, described by many as a labour of love, reflects his life’s inspirations and his personal motto, “Believe in God.”

This release is set to be yet another milestone in his career, marking his greatest accomplishment yet — having his music heard worldwide.

The artist also shares a piece of advice for professionals in all fields, urging them to “Stay humble and believe.” This mantra has carried him through the highs and lows of the music industry and now positions him at the cusp of a global breakthrough.

Fans are eagerly anticipating “#YARO,” expecting it to be a blend of Victor’s soulful voice, Ice Prince’s dynamic verses, and Magnito’s lyrical prowess.

As the release date approaches, the excitement builds for what is tipped to be one of the standout musical collaborations of the year. Stay tuned as Victor Onyewuchi continues to chart a course for international stardom, one song at a time.