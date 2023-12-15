Veteran standup comedian Oluwatosin Jedi shocks fans with gospel album

By Ayo Onikoyi

Multi talented MC, COMEDIAN and now GOSPEL Artiste Oluwatosin Jedi Ayo, has shocked the entertainment industry yet again, with a Gospel EP, of 4 tracks, titled “GREAT GOOD GOD”.

while a lot of people thing Jedi just ventured into music with his GREAT GOOD GOD Album, he actually has a musical background, that back-dates to as far back as 1991, when he was playing drums at the children’s department of VICTORY CHRISTIAN CHURCH and then progressed to the Youth Department and then the Main choir as a substitute drummer.

While on this journey he was actively involved with the School Fellowship where his singing really started. Then in 2006 he released his first single JEHOVAH, SWEET MY BELLE.. He has also done couple of songs, recorded two Albums D’G-PIKIN PROJECT JULY 2009, and OMOBA NI MI 2012. And now GREAT, GOOD, GOD.

The “GREAT GOOD GOD”album, houses powerful, spirit lifting, live performance of 4 tracks, titled; Great Good God while tracks like, You are my God Ft Dami Nathaniel, Krimi Franca Johnson & Funke Akinokun, Confidence in you, This my God remain the highpoint of the album.

Jedi likes to see his genre of music as simply GOSPEL.. He makes us understand that the title of this album was simply intended at celebrating the GREATNESS of GOD, The GOODNESS of GOD and GOD being GOD…

When asked what his long term music goal was, Jedi clearly stated “Truthfully, I would really love to enjoy the ride on the musical journey, and definitely love it to impact the world and most importantly, win souls for Jesus Christ.

Mr Oluwatosin Jedi has made it very clear that his musical career won’t be hindering him from continuing his professional standup comedy & MC(ing), as plans are currently ongoing for his next comedy specials.

“Great Good God” album is available for streaming, across all music streaming platforms.