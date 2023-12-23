Vanguard’s Steve Oko wins ‘Journalist of the year’

By Steve Oko

Abia State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers, and Public Affairs Analyst, Steve Oko, has won the 2023 Journalist of the Year DMOMA award.

Several other awardees were also decorated at the prestigious annual ceremony which held at the Arena Event Centre, Tombia Street, New GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Some of the awardees included Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, honoured with the “Best Performing Governor in South South” for building the Port Harcourt Ring Road connecting over 18 Local Government Areas.

Similarly, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State was honoured with the “Best Performing Governor in South East”, due to his infrastructural strides especially the renovation of Port Harcourt Road Aba.

In the media category also, a popular broadcaster, Saint Aboki won the On Air Personality of the Year, while Family Love FM Port Harcourt, won the Radio Station of the Year award.

Nollywood star, Oge Okoye won the Nollywood Veteran of the Year, while BusyMouth (Jagaban) was honoured as Comedian of the Year.

Professor Dennis Brown Ewubare, Head, Department of Economics, Rivers State University, won the Educationist/Academia of the Year.

Other awardees were Dr Ikechukwu Odo – Top Medical Practitioner of the Year;My-Ace China – Real Estate Personality of the Year; Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs – Man of the Year; The Mayor of Housing – Brand of the Year; and Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs – Egalitarian Philanthropist of the year.

The Mayor of Port Harcourt, Sir Allwell Ihunda (DSSRS) was also honoured in recognition of his infrastructural development and youth impacts in Port Harcourt LGA.

Similarly, the member representing Anambra East and West federal constituency, House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Aniekwe (MacPee), won the Entrepreneurial, Transparent Federal Lawmaker of the Year.

In his opening address, the Chief organizer of DMOMA Awards, Mr Okoye Chidiebele Stephens, (Publisher, Dez Mayorz on-line Media), said the annual award that held its fourth edition was instituted to encourage excellence, professionalism and impactful service.

This award “pays more attention to excellence, humanitarianism, youth impacts and leadership”, he added.

Stressing that the award was strictly on merit, Mr Stephens said: “The award that started in the city of Port Harcourt is now getting nominations from Kenya, Israel, and other countries”.

“We don’t give plague or letter as an award but a priceless artifact – gong that signifies wealth, authority and prestige”, he declared.

In his response, Oko said he was humbled and valued the award as his nomination was done without any input or lobby from him.

He said he would be spurred by the award to be more committed in his career and to remain more vocal and objective in his analysis no matter whose ox is gored.

He thanked the organisers for the honour while dedicating the award to all believers in freedom of speech.Responding also, the Director of Meridian Hospitals, Dr. Ikechukwu Odo who bagged the Top Medical Practitioner of the Year for his impacts in the medical sector, said the survival of Nigeria’s democracy was dependent on free and courageous press.

He commended Dez Mayorz Media for their resilience and courage in supporting the Nigeria democracy through responsible journalism, and charged them to keep the standard they had already established.

“Nigeria needs you. We look up to DMOMA Group to salvage this country”, Dr Odo added.