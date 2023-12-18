Vanguard scoops two awards at NMMA 2023

Two Vanguard reporters, Emmanuel Ujah and Udeme Akpan, yesterday, clinched the Money Market and CSR Awards, respectively, at the Prestigious Nigerian Media Merit Awards, NMMA, Night, held in Lagos.

Emma Ujah, who is Vanguard’s Abuja Bureau Chief, swept aside Collins Nweze of The Nation Newspapers and Oladeinde Olawoye of Premium Times to clinch the UBA prize for Money Market Reporter of the 2023 Awards, while his colleague and Vanguard’s Energy Editor, Udeme Akpan, also had to see off competitions from Gbenga Salau of The Guardian and Innocent Duru of The Nation Newspapers, to be named the proud winner of the Keystone Bank Prize for CSR Reporter of the Year 2023 Award.

The organisers said the quality of entries and the tough time the judges passed through to select best enteries makes a winner of the award an exceptional journalist, adding that they were not surprised at the emergence of the two reporters going by the quality of reports Vanguard newspapers produce for its reading masses every day.

Ujah holds a Bachelor of English (B.A/Ed) of the University of Jos, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism of the International Institute of Journalism , Abuja.

He has over 30 years of reportorial experience, in a wide range of sectors of the Economy/Business Journalism.

He is widely traveled in the course of his career and has covered international meetings in energy, as well as, Annual Meetings of the World Bank/IMF.

He was a proud winner of the 2019 Energy Report of Year of Nigeria Media Merit Award.

Akpan is an Energy journalist of more than 25 years of experience. He is a graduate of Communication Arts, currently doing his post-graduate studies. He also holds a Post Graduate certificate in Advanced Writing & Reporting Skills from the School of Media & Communication, Pan Atlantic University, Nigeria. He has authored two books – The Niger Delta & Oil Politics and Fundamentals of Energy & Environment Journalism.

Vanguard Newspaper