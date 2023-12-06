Vanguard Christian fellowship holds end-of-year thanksgiving

Regional Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, Pastor Francis Alia, will be the guest preacher at the 2023 Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship end-of-year Thanksgiving, today.

The event will take place at the corporate headquarters of Vanguard Media Limited, located around the Kirikiri area opposite Berger Yard Bus Stop, Mile 2 in Lagos.

In a statement by the fellowship’s coordinator, Pastor Emmanuel Orisi stated that the programme themed ‘There will be turn around’, is inspired by Zephaniah 3:9.

He said: “The event will commence at 1:00 pm and the programme welcomes all Vanguard staff and the general public to join in expressing gratitude to God and seeking divine visitation for a significant turnaround.”