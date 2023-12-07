Vanguard annual thanksgiving: Those who trust in God‘ll overcome difficult times —Pastor Alia

•Pastor Francis Alia sanctifying the Vanguard premises, during the thanksgiving.

…Prays with mgt, staff

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

LAGOS— Regional Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Francis Alia, yesterday, said that only those who depend on God in difficult times would excel.

He said this during the Vanguard Christian Fellowship 2023 End-of-Year Thanksgiving Service, with the theme: ‘There Will Be A Turn Around’.

In his message, titled: ‘The Three P’s of Life’, Alia said he no longer depends on the economy of Nigeria, but the economy of Heaven.

From left: Coordinator, Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship, Pastor France Alia; Regional Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry and Guest Minister; Mr. Sam Amuka; Publisher/Chairman,Vanguard Newspapers and Mr. Adebowale Ojo, Advert Manager, Vanguard newspapers, during the Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship 2023 End of the Year Thanksgiving Service, with the theme: “There will be turn around,” at Vanguard Newspapers Headquarters premises, Apapa, Lagos. yesterday.

While he said that the three Ps represent the Promise, the Problem and the Provision, the cleric assured the staff and management of Vanguard that they are moving into the season of turnaround.

From left: Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor, Vanguard Newspaper and Mr. Adebowale Ojo, Advert Manager.

From left: Mr. Adekunle Adekoya; Deputy Editor, Vanguard newspapers and Manager; Evergelist Badmus Jelili and Joseph Abayomi. Apostle Patrick Oyemike.

His words: “The season’s promise is a season that defines the reason why you were born, your dream, your destiny at large; it is a season of revelation and building spiritual capacity.

From left: Mr. Tunde Oso, Production Editor; Mr. Tony Ubani, Group Sport Editor and Mr. Victor Otigbu, Chief Sub Editor

“Until you pass through the 3Ps, you cannot become a new creature. Serving God is a huge and difficult task but the benefit is huge. When you decide to serve God, the 3Ps must be involved.

From left: Mr. Adekunle Adekoya; Deputy Editor, Vanguard newspapers and Manager; Evergelist Badmus Jelili and Joseph Abayomi.

“When you have not gotten the revelation of God’s promises concerning your life, the devil has no interest in you. An example of this is Jesus, when he was baptised, Job and Joseph.

From left: Pastor Innocent Nwanekwu, Mrs. Helen Arowolo; Elder Emmanuel Emanuel; Coordinator, Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship and Mr. Opeyemi Awotoye.

“You can fight whom God has called but you cannot fight whom God has chosen, fighting whom God has chosen is like hitting a rock. If you see people talking against men of God, close your mouth.

“When you locate destiny, it means God has given you the secret of your life; when you locate your assignment for God, the devil will not want you to manifest. When you give your life to Christ, you enter into the season of problem.

“In the season of problem, God will always be silent and you would see yourself on the ground.

“The suffering you are going through now cannot be compared with the turnaround that is about to be established.”

“The season of provision is a season of turnaround when God will remember your helpers and send them to you.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr Eze Anaba, encouraged the staff to remain strong, adding that 2024 would be a year of turnaround.

Anaba, who is also the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, said: “I did not say praise the Lord because I just wanted to say it, but I said praise the Lord because we are here again to thank God after last year.

“I want to say that it is of the glory of the Lord that we are here and to thank Him, and to thank you the staff. Despite all odds, we are here by the grace of God and we will continue to be here.

“I like the theme that says next year would be a year of turnaround, I believe that spiritually and otherwise, with the dedication and enthusiasm you have shown, with the commitment you have shown, 2024 would be the year of turnaround.

“I begged the guest preacher to pray for the family of the exited colleagues that have died to pray for them and their families, and pray for us to keep the fire burning. We would all enjoy the fruits of our labour.”

Also speaking, the coordinator of the VMCF, Overseer Emmanuel Orisi, said that there is always a reason to give thanks to God.

Orisi said: “No matter the situation anyone may be going through, there is always someone you are better than.”