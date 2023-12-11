Islamic Development Bank

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC Nigeria, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has disclosed that the value of non-interest financial segment has hit over $2.9 billion with Sukuk bond issuance accounting for about N1 trillion in Nigeria.

Yuguda who disclosed this in Abuja at the opening of the SEC Nigeria-Islamic Financial Services Board, IFSB, International Forum, noted that although there has been significant growth in the non-interest financial sector in Nigeria, it remains very small when compared to the global market.

Yuguda explained that the structure of the market makes it fair, just and equitable financial market rather than just an Islamic market.

He said that in 2022 the Islamic Finance Industry had an estimated size of $3.25 trillion, with global Sukuk issuances valued at $182.72 billion”.

He added, “The Non-Interest (Islamic) Capital Market in Nigeria has undergone transformative growth, becoming an integral part of our financial framework, offering a distinctive platform for ethical and Shari’ah-compliant investments. The NICM contributes to the diversity of our financial markets in line with our revised capital market Master plan 2021 -2025.

“Since the debut of Sukuk in Nigeria in 2017, the Debt Management Office has raised almost N1 trillion to finance over 5,000 kilometers of critical roads & bridges with all such issuances oversubscribed.

“The oversubscription of the most recent 6th Federal Government of Nigeria Sukuk by 435% underscores investor confidence, showcasing the strategic role of Sukuk in infrastructure development and financial inclusion.

“We are all aware that Sukuks backed by assets promote risk sharing in high-risk projects, offer flexibility in project stages and foster public-private partnerships”.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary General, IFSB, Dr. Bello Lawal Danbatta said the global non-interest financial sector is expected to grow by 11 percent year-on-year.

He also said that Nigeria with its huge population can lead the Africa continent in exploring the potentials presented by non-interest financial sector.