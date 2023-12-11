Vacant stool: Dosunmu Onikoyi family tasks Sanwo-Olu on appointment of new Onikoyi 

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Dosunmu Ruling House of Onikoyi Royal Family of Lagos, on Sunday, urged Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure the due and prompt selection process of the next Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Imoba land inline with laid down procedure of rotational appointments between the two ruling houses.

The representatives of the ruling family, maintained that it is the turn of the Dosunmu Ruling House to produce the next Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Imoba land following the death of the Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Imoba land, Oba Ibikunle Fafunwa Onikoyi.

The family members said this at a media briefing, addressed at Lagos Island Local Government Area, by the spokesman, Mr. Abayomi Mayegun.

They explained that there are two royal lines within the Onlkoyi Royal family; the Multi and Dosunmu Royal Families, with each of the families expected to produce the Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Imoba on rotational basis.

According to Mayegun: “We mourn and commiserate with the immediate family of our late king and royal father, His Majesty, Oba lbikunle Fafunwa Onikoyi.

“The Lagos State government and members of the general public are hereby duly informed that members of the Dosunmu Ruling House of Onikoyi Royal Family are in the process of selecting a suitable candidate to be crowned as Oba Onikoyi of Ikoyi and lmoba.

“We, members of the Dosunmu Onikoyi Royal Family consider it necessary to respond to, and refute the public notices recently authored and published by the Muti Branch of Onikoyi Royal Family. Particularly the public notice published in a National Daily, not Vanguard Media, of December 1st, 2023, by Abdul Ganiu Kola Onikoyi for the Muti Branch of Onikoyi Royal Family.

“There is need to put the records straight to avoid misinformation and perpetration of falsehood.”