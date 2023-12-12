Uzoegwu, NUEE President bags doctorate

By Victor AhiumaYoung

National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, President, Engr. Martin Uzoegwu has been conferred with the Honourary Doctorate Degree of Science, DSc, Honoris Causa in Engineering and Project Management.

Engr Uzoegwu was bestowed with the award by European American University a few days ago because extols his sterling qualities and achievements, especially in Electrical/Electronic Engineering and trade unionism.

A Senior Manager with over 25 years of working experience in System and electrical operations at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, he holds a Master’s in Control Engineering (M. Eng), from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, where graduated with a Bachelor engineering, B.Eng Electrical/Electronic

Apart from the accomplishment of higher academic qualifications, he had also obtained various professional certificates, making himself more relevant in his field thus, endearing himself to several professional bodies.

He is a member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, and a Member, of the Nigeria Institute of Electrical, and Electronic Engineers, MIEEE; Fellow, of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, FNSE; Fellow, of the Institute of Labour and Industrial Relations, FILIR, USA and Fellow, Nigeria Institute of Power Engineers, FNIPE.

Speaking after the conferment, he said among others, the award would spur him to greater service to the nation, NUEE, and the society at large.