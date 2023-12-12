Uzodimma to honor young lawyers

By Ezra Ukanwa

Barrister and philanthropist, Prada Hope Uzodimma, daughter of the Imo State Governor and founder of the Prada Uzodinma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG), has announced a move to honor dedicated young lawyers who have shown exceptional commitment to their profession.

Uzodimma, who disclosed this in a statement, Thursday, in Abuja, also stated that the PUSG Award Ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2023, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA HOUSE), Abuja.

She emphasized the significance of the PUSG program as a transformative investment in the future of economically disadvantaged, aspiring Nigerian lawyers.

According to her, This ceremony aims to honor and recognize the dedication of these young legal minds who strive to make a meaningful impact in the legal profession, despite facing financial challenges.

The initiative, which successfully covered Nigerian Law School tuition fees for numerous beneficiaries from 2021 till date, continues to exemplify Barrister Prada’s dedication to empowering the next generation of legal luminaries.

The anticipated ceremony will boast an impressive lineup of distinguished guests, including Prof. Isa Chiroma, SAN, Director General of the Nigerian Law School, H/E Barr. (Mrs) Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, and other esteemed personalities such as Prophet Olabisi Adamu, Convenor, Ignite Intercessors Ministry, Professor Dorothy Ufot, SAN, and Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN, Former Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Expected guests also include leaders in the legal field such as Paul Daudu, Chairman Nigerian Bar Association, Bwari Branch, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, and Jonathan Taidi, SAN, Past General Secretary NBA. Notable individuals, including Mrs. Chibuzo M Nwosu, Chairperson International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Hon. Sunday Umeha, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Justice, and Emmanuel Tayo Ogunjide, Chairman NBA Gwagwalada Branch, will grace the event.

Looking ahead, Barrister Prada revealed plans for the Prada Uzodimma Imo Indigenes Law Scholarship Grant (PUIISG), slated to launch next year in Imo State. This initiative will specifically target indigent Imo youths pursuing undergraduate law programs.