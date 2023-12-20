UTME: JAMB kicks against FG’s automated deduction of funds from registration

JAMB says the action by government reduces its revenue contribution to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, CRF.

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, has opposed the federal government’s automated deduction of funds accruing to it from the registration fees paid by candidates sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, UTME.

According to JAMB, government’s action was significantly reducing its revenue contribution to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, CRF.

JAMB ‘s Registrar,Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said this on Wednesday when he appeared before

the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies.

Oloyede spoke as the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies, Hon.Afoji Obuku called on all agencies under the jurisdiction of the Committee to shore up their revenue and remittances to the government’s account.

A member of the committee, Hon Oyedeji Oyeshina(PDP,Oyo) pointed out that JAMB’s revenue generation and remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation had reduced since 2019.

But speaking, Oloyede explained that from the schedule of Internally Generated Revenue, IGR of the board from 2019 to 2022, there was significant reduction in remittances of revenue to the coffers of the federal government due to reduction of examination fees for UTME candidates.

He further explained that the examination fee was reduced in 2019 from N5,00 to N3500, adding that the federal government had kicked off automated deduction of the internal revenue remittances after the reduction of the examination fee was approved and effected by the board.

The Committee which assured of effective oversight of the examination body and some other agencies, had earlier requested the annual audited accounts, procurement plans, schedule of Internally Generated Revenue ,IGR and evidence of remittances from JAMB.

Other requested items contained in the 389-page documents submitted and being scrutinized by the members of the committee include nominal roll of staff and the payroll, a list of core and non-core assets, and the budget approval documents.

